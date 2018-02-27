New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Blockchain Innovations Set to Disrupt Healthcare," featuring SinglePoint, Inc. (OTC: SING).

SinglePoint recently announced its entry into the healthcare sector through a collaboration with ORHub, Inc (ORHB). In a letter of intent, the two companies defined their intention to create a blockchain services platform for healthcare applications. SinglePoint will design and develop blockchain-based solutions that can be added to ORHub's existing software, enhancing the value of data collected in and around operating rooms. With an initial budget of up to $750,000 in development costs, this marks the beginning of SinglePoint's work in bringing its blockchain expertise to hospitals. Given the data management needs of the medical sector, SinglePoint expects this to be the first of many contracts for the company in blockchain development, in the healthcare sector and beyond. "Having ORHub select SinglePoint as their solutions architect is fantastic," SinglePoint President Wil Ralston stated in the news release (http://nnw.fm/mL5vl). "We are beyond excited to dig into this project and develop a truly industry-changing solution. With the commitment from ORHub to fund the project, we are in a strong position to design, develop and execute on the solution. As part of this collaboration and broader corporate initiatives in the blockchain market, we are aggressively establishing working relationships with key blockchain engineers."

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary company SingleSeed, the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry. For more information, visit www.SinglePoint.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

