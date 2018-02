Alytus, Lithuania, 2018-02-27 15:19 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 27 of February 2018, AB "Snaige" has got notification from board member Nataliia Sukhanova (notification signed on 26 of February 2018) about her resignation from the position of the board member of AB "Snaige" effective from 12 March 2018.



Managing Director Gediminas Ceika +370 315 56206