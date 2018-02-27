Upstream Works Software Ltd.: Upstream Works Software Announces New Partnership with CAE

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upstream Works Software Ltd., a provider of Omnichannel Contact Centre solutions, today announced a new partnership with CAE Technology Services Ltd., to effectively deliver integrated customer experience solutions on the Cisco Collaboration platform for clients in European markets. Together, we're making it easier and faster to deploy customer engagement solutions.

Upstream Works specialises in omnichannel innovation, simplifying and improving agent and customer engagements. Upstream Works for Finesse (UWF) provides a flexible, extensible solution that has been designed for the evolving voice and digital customer journey. With UWF, the Single Agent Desktop provides an intuitive user interface that enables agents to easily access all customer information and all customer interaction activity, history and context for any channel, across the enterprise.

"We're excited to announce our partnership with CAE and to collaborate on customer experience solutions that provide clients with real business value," said Rob McDougall, President and CEO, Upstream Works. "Today's connected customer expects a continuous experience with service on their terms, which can present a real challenge to contact centres. With UWF and CAE, we're empowering those contact centres to improve the customer experience, while driving measurable business outcomes and ROI."

Customer expectations for service excellence and channel choice continues to rise. Organisations providing digital customer experience excellence, with channel choice and a fully connected journey, are able to differentiate themselves from the competition and ultimately win more business. Whether clients are adopting digital channels, integrating systems, or scaling for growth, CAE together with Upstream Works has the expertise and operational experience to deliver varied technology solutions for enhanced business performance.

"The partnership is a fantastic example of being able to deliver real benefits from a technology solution that intuitively helps our customers to change how they do business," said Justin Harling, Managing Director of CAE. "This means we can challenge the current way of doing something with an alternative that we believe will always be compelling and a strong partnership for a long time to come."

Upstream Works helps organisations to improve the agent and customer experience, while improving operational efficiencies with a Single Agent Desktop connecting all channels, interactions and applications across the enterprise. Businesses gain flexibility and control with easy to use tools, full visibility, and consistent reporting across voice and all digital channels.

About Upstream Works Software Ltd. www.upstreamworks.com (http://www.upstreamworks.com/)

Upstream Works provides best-in-class Omnichannel Contact Centre software to increase customer engagement and agent success. We bring the customer journey together across all digital channels, applications and platforms with management simplicity and desktop elegance. For over 15 years, organisations around the world and across industries have benefited from Upstream Works' experience and expertise, gaining operational efficiency and transforming the connected customer experience.

See UWF in action at www.upstreamworks.com or request a personal demo at demorequest@upstreamworks.com

About CAE. www.thisisCAE.com (http://thisiscae.com/)

CAE is an IT Infrastructure Services Reseller, delivering the technology foundation for digital transformation. We believe that successful technology adoption is a carefully managed combination of technology, people and process.

Our unique service led approach focuses on maximising the relevance of solutions from across the Network, Datacentre and Digital Workspace. By taking this approach, we deliver better outcomes focused on cost, time and customer experience; having a positive effect on our customers day, their users' working life and ultimately, their customers' experience of their business.

Based in the UK, with a global capability in private and public sectors.

This is Technology on Point

thisiscae.com

For more information, contact:

Janice Keay, VP, Marketing, Upstream Works Software Ltd.

905.660.0969 x397, jkeay@upstreamworks.com