IEG Holdings Corporation (IEGH) Joins SeeThruEquity's Blockchain Research and Advisory Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / SeeThruEquity, the leading independent equity research firm for publicly traded emerging growth companies, announced today that IEGH Holdings Corporation (OTCQB: IEGH) has joined its Blockchain Research and Advisory Platform.

"Since we formally launched our Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Research and Advisory practice last month, we have seen tremendous interest from companies in the space to become part of this exciting platform. We are pleased to have IEG Holdings Corporation join the platform. We look forward to supporting the company in its blockchain and cryptocurrency initiatives," commented Ajay Tandon, CEO of SeeThruEquity.

SeeThruEquity has been an early mover in the space and as a result has developed a significant knowledge base and network of contacts including investors, service providers, and technologists in the blockchain and cryptocurrency markets which it may utilize in providing research and advisory services for companies that are in these markets or seek to enter them.

SeeThruEquity is also at the forefront of creating original and high-quality media and research content for audiences interested in blockchain and cryptocurrencies. This content will include robust blockchain and cryptocurrency industry reports on a quarterly basis as well as articles targeting specific topics in the space on a regular basis. In addition to creating these original content pieces and utilizing its already wide distribution network, SeeThruEquity will also be exploring additional avenues of exposure to expand its target audiences. This is in line with the company's mission of bringing about visibility and awareness to this fast-growing, new market.

"With our recent announcements concerning moving IEGH into the development stage for our IEG Holdings cryptocurrency and combining the exciting new blockchain technology with a leading sophisticated online consumer finance system, individual US state lending licenses and exposure to the Philippines $28 billion OFW remittance sector is a very exciting proposition for our company. We are very excited to have joined SeeThruEquity's blockchain platform which we believe will provide the market with much needed information and awareness of this new space. We look forward to working with SeeThruEquity as we believe them to be a key player in the blockchain/cryptocurrencies research and advisory space," stated Paul Mathieson, CEO of IEG Holdings Corporation

Blockchain and cryptocurrency, including BitCoin, have received a lot of attention in the media in 2017 and SeeThruEquity believes that this will continue in 2018 and beyond. The company believes this is only the very early phase of the growth in these markets and believes it is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of companies that seek to leverage these technologies.

SeeThruEquity has long been an innovator in the equity research space with the most unique business model in the equity research industry which is focused on getting research coverage to emerging growth companies which historically have faced a challenge in attracting the attention of the old world, institutional providers of equity research, and as a result, has grown its coverage universe to over 230 companies since its founding in 2011.

About IEG Holdings Corporation

IEG Holdings Corporation is an SEC reporting fintech company that provides online $5,000 and $10,000 unsecured consumer loans under the brand name, "Mr. Amazing Loans", via its website and online application portal at www.mramazingloans.com. IEG Holdings is a direct lender with state licenses and/or certificates of authority in 20 US states, with all loans originated, processed and serviced out of our centralized Las Vegas head office.

Investment Evolution Crypto LLC ("IE Crypto") is a wholly owned subsidiary of IEG Holdings that plans to offer loans and accept loan repayments in its own IEG Holdings cryptocurrency. IE Crypto also plans to offer Philippines remittance and loan services to Filipino OFWs based in the US and Australia utilizing IEG Holdings' cryptocurrency. IE Crypto is in the development planning stages to explore these crypto/blockchain business opportunities. For more information about IEG Holdings, visit www.investmentevolution.com.

About SeeThruEquity

Since its founding in 2011, SeeThruEquity has been committed to its core mission: providing impactful, high quality research on underfollowed smallcap and microcap equities. SeeThruEquity has pioneered an innovative business model for equity research that is not paid for and is unbiased. SeeThruEquity is the host of acclaimed investor conferences that are the ultimate event for publicly traded companies with market capitalizations less than $1 billion.

SeeThruEquity is approved to contribute its research reports and estimates to Thomson One Analytics (First Call), the leading estimates platform on Wall Street, as well as Capital IQ and FactSet. SeeThruEquity maintains one of the industry's most extensive databases of opt-in institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

