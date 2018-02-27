Lubrizol Participates at TCT Asia 2018 3D Manufacturing Technology Expo



CLEVELAND, February 27, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation's Engineered Polymers (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers) business announces it will exhibit in booth NI-A31 at TCT Asia 2018 being held March 1-3 in Shanghai, China. TCT Asia showcases various products related to 3D printing (3DP), additive manufacturing and product development. The show spans every level of interest from medical to aerospace, delivering business-critical insights on 3D printing, additive manufacturing, CAD/CAE, metrology and inspection, as well as traditional manufacturing processes.

Lubrizol will showcase new Estane thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) technologies, ranging from soft/flexible to hard/rigid, for 3DP applications. This exciting new portfolio provides new options for plastics processing and applications that enable customers to meet the latest market trends and integrate new performance benefits into their products.

David Pascual, Lubrizol marketing manager for 3D printing, says, "Following the recently-announced partnership with HP (http://newscenter.lubrizol.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=250972&p=irol-newsArticle&ID=2316235), Lubrizol continues to expand our presence within the fast-growing space of 3D Printing. This event offers a great opportunity to further showcase our broad TPU portfolio aiming to serve all thermoplastic 3DP technologies including FDM (Fuse Deposition Modeling or Fused Filament Fabrication), SLS (Selective Laser Sintering) and MJF (Multi Jet Fusion - proprietary HP technology). By combining our differentiating chemistries together with our elaborate polymer expertise and understanding of end-uses and channels to market, we're able to develop truly differentiating 3DP materials, maximizing value for our customers globally."

Visit Lubrizol at booth No. N1-A31 at TCT Asia 2018, March 1-3, in the Shanghai New International Expo Center in Shanghai, China, to find out more about engineered polymer solutions from our Estane TPU (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Estane-TPU), PearlthaneTM TPU (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Pearlthane-TPU), PearlthaneTM ECO TPU (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Pearlthane-ECO-TPU) and PearlbondTM TPU (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Pearlbond-TPU) brands.

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2016 were $6.5 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

Lubrizol will showcase Estane TPU specialties for 3DP at TCT Asia 2018.

Media Contacts

Michael Priola

+1 216 447-5697

The Lubrizol Corporation

Lidia Valcarcel

+34 93 579-9565

Lubrizol Advanced Materials Inc.

Web Sites

www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers)

www.lubrizol.com (http://www.lubrizol.com)

###





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Lubrizol via Globenewswire

