Global food processing equipment market is expected to reach USD 74,019.6 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.

The various factors such as increasing consumer demand for processed food products, growing focus on food safety and safety of workers, rising need to increase productivity, growing focus of food manufacturers to reduce production cost, and government support to promote food processing sector are driving the growth of global food processing equipment market globally. In addition, emerging economies such as Latin America, South East Asia, and Africa provides significant opportunity for the manufacturers in this market.

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global food processing equipment market in 2016. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to increasing demand of processed food products in emerging and developing countries including India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand and growing investments from major global food processors. This region is witnessing tremendous growth for food and beverages industry, primarily due to increasing disposable income and urbanization, growing health awareness, and various government initiatives.

The key players operating in the global food processing equipment market are

Bhler AG (Switzerland)

Marel HF (Iceland)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

Bucher Industries AG (Switzerland)

John Bean Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

The Middleby Corp (U.S.)

Heat and Control Inc. (U.S.)

SPX Flow Inc. (U.S.)

Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)

Nichimo International Inc. (Japan)

Krones AG (Germany)

Paul Mueller Company (U.S.)

Key Technology Inc. (U.S.)

Tetra Pak International S.A. (Switzerland)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

5. Global Food Processing Equipment Market, by Type

6. Food Processing Equipment Market, by Geography

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

