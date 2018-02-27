The "Autism - Pipeline Insight, 2018" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

'Autism Pipeline Insight, 2018' report offers comprehensive Insight of the pipeline (under development) therapeutics scenario and growth prospects across Autism development.

The report provides detailed coverage of the pipeline landscape for this mechanism of action, equipped with data from multiple sources with complete pipeline analysis by developmental stage, associated indications, route of administration and molecule type.

Pipeline Products covered across the following Developmental Stages:

Clinical

Non-clinical

Inactive: Discontinued and/or Dormant

Pipeline therapeutics development coverage provides descriptive product profiles including (but not limited to) drug description, product development and R&D activities encompassing clinical and pre-clinical studies, designations, collaborations, licensing deals, grants, technologies and patent details.

The report assesses the active Autism pipeline products by developmental stage, product type, molecule type, and administration route.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. Autism Overview

3. Pipeline Therapeutics

An Overview of Pipeline Products for Autism

4. Comparative Analysis

5. Products in Clinical Stage

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

6. Products in Pre-Clinical and Discovery Stage

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

7. Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

8. Inactive Products

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Companies Mentioned

Yamo Pharmaceuticals LLC

Hoffmann-La Roche

Autism Therapeutics

Coronado Biosciences

Forest Laboratories

RetrophinTranslational Biosciences

OptiNose AS

Brainsway

Clasado Limited

Neuropharm

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s2m926/global_autism?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227006003/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Central Nervous System Drugs