MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/18 -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Kintavar") (TSX VENTURE: KTR)(FRANKFURT: 58V), is pleased to announce the results from the remaining 8 drill holes from the maiden drilling program on the Mitchi project, Sherlock and Watson sector.

The assays and the intersected lithologies continue to validate the field observations and interpretation of the folded stratiform copper model and are beginning to provide more detail about the geometry of the folding which is expected to play an important role in the thickness of the mineralized unit.

Drill hole MS-17-08 was drilled 50m behind of MS-17-03 that returned grades of 120m @ 0.34% Cu and 2.90 g/t Ag. The entire drill hole (285m) intersected the favorable lithologies of the mineralized glimmeritized calcitic marble and the less mineralized calc-silicate unit. The mineralization starts from surface for a total of 206.3m grading 0.18% Cu and 1.65 g/t Ag, including two zones of 21.9m and 16.5m grading 0.52% Cu and 0.50% Cu respectively. Detailed intersection highlights are presented in Table 1 and the cross section 4+00E (see A-B on Figure 2) for drill holes MS-17-03, 08 and MS-18-09 is presented in Figure 1.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- UTM X Azimuth Length DDH N83Z18 UTM Y /Dip (m) From ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MS-17-05 483590 5252861 N340/-45 123 79.0 ---------------- incl. 92.2 ============================================================================ MS-17-06 483490 5252842 N350/-45 138 ============================================================================ MS-17-07 483460 5252919 N350/-45 210 33.4 ---------------- and 91.6 ---------------- incl. 91.6 ============================================================================ MS-17-08 483630 5252908 N345/-45 285 3.9 ---------------- incl. 41.5 ---------------- incl. 42.6 ---------------- AND 144.65 ---------------- incl. 144.65 ============================================================================ MS-18-09 483547 5253198 N160/-45 201 138.2 ---------------- incl. 163.2 ============================================================================ MS-18-10 483515 5252833 N160/-45 126 ============================================================================ MS-18-11 483141 5253097 N260/-45 117 9.0 ============================================================================ MS-18-12 483086 5253103 N130/-45 77 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1): True thickness is estimated at 65-80% of the intersected thickness ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (2): NSV = No significant value (less than 0.1% Cu or less than 1 g/t Ag) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- DDH To Thickness(1) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MS-17-05 104.0 25.0 0.11% 0.86 ------------------------------------------------------------ 104.0 11.8 0.19% 1.54 ============================================================================ MS-17-06 NSV NSV ============================================================================ MS-17-07 44.0 10.6 0.13% 0.80 ------------------------------------------------------------ 196.0 104.4 0.12% 0.85 ------------------------------------------------------------ 113.0 21.4 0.32% 2.65 ============================================================================ MS-17-08 210.2 206.3 0.18% 1.65 ------------------------------------------------------------ 97.5 56.0 0.38% 3.86 ------------------------------------------------------------ 64.5 21.9 0.52% 5.62 ------------------------------------------------------------ 179.4 34.75 0.27% 2.40 ------------------------------------------------------------ 160.8 16.15 0.50% 4.30 ============================================================================ MS-18-09 187.0 48.8 0.12% NSV ------------------------------------------------------------ 173.5 10.3 0.42% 2.02 ============================================================================ MS-18-10 NSV NSV ============================================================================ MS-18-11 23.2 14.2 0.22% 2.40 ============================================================================ MS-18-12 NSV NSV ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1): True thickness is estimated at 65-80% of the intersected thickness ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (2): NSV = No significant value (less than 0.1% Cu or less than 1 g/t Ag) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Table 1: Summary of the main intercepts from MS-17-05 to MS-18-12

Drill holes MS-17-05 and MS-18-09 were targeted to define the northern and the southern boundaries of the favorable sedimentary lithological packages while MS-17-07 was testing the extension of the favourable lithologies to the west towards the Watson showing. All three drill holes achieved their objectives and intercepted copper mineralization in the glimmeritized marble units.

The objective of drill holes MS-18-11 and MS-18-12 was to better understand the particular structural orientation of the Watson showing and to test for mineralized units. Both objectives were achieved with MS-18-11 intercepting copper mineralization in the marble unit from surface.

All the mineralized drill holes suggest that the mineralized sedimentary strata continue at depth and remains open to the East and to the West of the investigated area. In addition, the cross-section interpretation suggests that the maximum thickness of the mineralized strata affected by folding has not been drilled yet. The total extent of the mineralized area that is being currently investigated at Sherlock and Watson based on this drilling program, geophysics and surface work is approximately 800m long.

Figure 1: Cross section 4+00E showing drill holes MS-17-03, 08 and MS-18-09. Full size map can be viewed here.

"The initial drilling program on the Sherlock and Watson area was a major success. Not only that we were able to intersect over 100m of copper mineralization in four of the twelve drill holes, but we were able to validate at depth the folded stratiform copper model and get a better understanding of the structural geology of the mineralized strata. We are now starting several geophysical programs on both the Sherlock and Nasigon corridors in order to have both areas ready for drilling as early as possible. Stratiform copper deposits are usually known for their continuity and predictability and to date, even with the Grenville deformation we are still seeing that the mineralization is continuous. With the knowledge we gained from this initial drilling program and the information we will get from the ongoing geophysical surveys, this summer's drilling program should be very exciting as we will be focusing on better defining the mineralized areas, extending them and defining them in new areas of the property." comments Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar.

Figure 2: Plan view of the winter 2017-2018 drilling program. Full size map can be viewed here.

All samples have been sent and prepared (PREP-31) by ALS Global laboratory in Val-d'Or. The pulp was sent to ALS Global laboratory in Vancouver for copper assays (CU-ICP61), silver assays (AG-ICP61) or a multi-elemental analysis by four acid digestion (ME-ICP61) and spectroscopy (ICP-AES/MS). Samples with assays higher than 10,000 ppm Cu were reanalyzed by atomic absorption (CU-OG62) at the ALS Global Vancouver laboratory. Quality controls include systematic addition of blank samples and certified copper standards to each batch of samples sent to the laboratory.

About the Mitchi Property

The Mitchi property (approx. 28,000 hectares, 100% owned) is located west of the Mitchinamecus reservoir, 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier. The property covers an area of more than 280 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with a hydro-electric power substation located 14 km to the east. The property is located in the north-western portion of the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. Many gold, copper, silver and manganese mineralized showings have been identified to date, with many characteristics suggesting of a sediment-hosted stratiform copper type deposit (SSC) in the Eastern portion of the property and Iron Oxide Copper Gold ore (IOCG) and skarn type deposits in the Western portion. Osisko holds a 2% NSR on 39 claims of the southern portion of the Mitchi property, outside of the sedimentary basin.

NI-43-101 Disclosure

Alain Cayer, P.Geo., MSc., Vice-President Exploration of Kintavar, is Qualified Person under NI 43-101 guidelines who supervised and approved the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

Forward looking Statements:

