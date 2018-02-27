Injection Pen Market Worth 41.38 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Injection Pen Market by Type (Disposable and Reusable Pens), Therapy (Diabetes (Insulin, Glucagon-Like Peptide-1), Growth Hormone Therapy, Osteoporosis, Fertility), End User (Homecare and Hospitals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global Injection Pen Market is expected to reach USD 41.38 Billion by 2022 from USD 30.97 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period (2017-2022). The key factors driving the growth of this market include rising prevalence of chronic diseases, favorable reimbursement scenario and government support, and the increasing number of regulatory approvals resulting in the increased adoption amongst patients.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 82 tables and 40 figures spread through 136 pages and in-depth TOC on"Injection Pen Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/injection-pen-market-42342539.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Disposable injection pens accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017

The Injection Pen Market is segmented on the basis of type into disposable and reusable injection pens. In 2017, the disposable injection pens segment accounted for the largest share of the global market due to the benefits disposable injection pens offer such as portability, ease of use, and low possibility of infection.

By therapy, the diabetes segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis of therapy, the Injection Pen Market is segmented into diabetes, growth hormone therapy, osteoporosis, fertility, and other therapies. In 2017, the diabetes segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be primarily attributed to large diabetic population across the globe, new drug therapies for the treatment of diabetes, and a favorable reimbursement scenario in developed countries.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=42342539

The home care segment dominated the market on the basis of end users in 2017

The Injection Pen Market is segmented on the basis of end users into home care and hospital & clinics. In 2017, homecare segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. Majority of injection pens are used for self-administration of drugs, and are rarely recommended for hospital use to avoid the risk of infection due to use on multiple patients. Factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements are driving the growth of this segment.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=42342539

North America held the largest share of the market in 2017

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the Injection Pen Market, followed by Europe. Factors such as increasing geriatric population in Canada, increasing FDA approvals, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the US and Canada are contributing to the large share of this geographical segment.

The key players in the global Injection Pen Market are Novo Nordisk (Denmark), Eli Lilly (US), Sanofi (France), Ypsomed (Switzerland), Merck (Germany), AstraZeneca (UK), F. Hoffman-la Roche (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Owen Mumford (UK), Novartis (Switzerland), Pfizer (US), and Haselmeier (Switzerland).

Browse Related Reports

Insulin Delivery Devices Market by Type (Insulin Pens (Reusable, Disposable), Insulin Pumps (External/Tethered, Patch), Pen Needles (Standard, Safety), Insulin Syringes) and End User (Patients/Homecare, Hospitals & Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/insulin-delivery-device-market-107632092.html



Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Type (Device, Formulation), Therapeutic (Cancer), Usage Pattern (Immunization), Administration (Skin, Musculoskeletal), Distribution Channel (Hospital), Patient Care Setting (Hospital, Home Care) - Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/injectable-drug-delivery-market-150.html



About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets