With effect from March 5, 2018, the subscription rights in Elos Medtech AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including March 15, 2018.



Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ELOS TR B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010947085 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 151259 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



With effect from March 5, 2018, the paid subscription shares in Elos Medtech AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue until further notice:



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ELOS BTA B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010947093 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 151260 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



