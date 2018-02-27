Here's Why the NEO Coin Price Is SurgingNEO, commonly referred to as the "Chinese Ethereum," has overtaken Cardano to become the sixth most valuable cryptocurrency in terms of market cap.The NEO coin price has shot up nearly 17% on Monday, recouping much of the losses from the February crash. The average NEO to USD exchange rate is now marching toward our 2018 price target. We have reasons to believe that the NEO price could.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...