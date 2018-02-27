The "Retinal Vein Occlusion Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2018" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Retinal Vein Occlusion Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2018' report provides comprehensive insights about marketed and Phase III products for Retinal Vein Occlusion.
The report includes information of marketed products including their product description, patent details, forecasted sales till 2020 API manufacturer details by country.
Coverage of API manufacturers for Retinal Vein Occlusion marketed products spanning across United States, Europe, China and India. The manufacturers' details include manufacturers' name along with their location.
This report provides a comprehensive understanding of the emerging Phase III therapies for Retinal Vein Occlusion which can turn out to be future prospective competitors for the marketed products. It will also put light on the current market trends. Their forecasted global sales are also provided till 2020.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Introduction
2. Retinal Vein Occlusion: Overview
- Risk Factors
- Causes
- Symptoms
- Pathophysiology
- Prognosis
- Diagnosis
- Treatment
3. Comparative Analysis of Marketed and Emerging Products
4. Marketed Therapies
- Product Description
- Route of Synthesis
- Mechanism of Action
- Pharmacology
- Pharmacodynamics
- Pharmacokinetics
- Adverse Reactions
- Clinical Trials
- Regulatory Milestones
- Product Development Activities
4.1.1 Product Details
- United States
- Europe
4.1.2 Global Sales Assessment
- Historical Global Sales
- Forecasted Global Sales
4.1.3 Patent Details
5. Emerging Therapies (Phase III)
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
5.1.1 Forecasted Global Sales
Other Phase III profiles in the detailed report
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/trv3c2/retinal_vein?w=4.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227006012/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Optical Disorders Drugs