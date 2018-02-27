Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Dividend Announcement

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announces a fourth interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2017 of 4.3 pence per Ordinary Share making a total of 10 pence for the year representing an increase of 3.1% on the previous years dividend. This fourth interim dividend will be paid on 29 March 2018 to members on the register at the close of business on 9 March 2018. The Ordinary Shares will be marked ex-dividend on 8 March 2018.

27 February 2018

Enquiries:

Premier Fund Managers Limited + 44 (0) 1483 30 60 90

Nigel Sidebottom

James Smith

Claire Long