AIM-listed financial planning-led wealth management firm, AFH Financial, has completed the acquisition of Hertfordshire-based Harrison White. Under the terms of the acquisition, which will see Steve White join AFH as an adviser, the maximum purchase price is £738,000 based on the ongoing gross profitability of the business subject to the fulfilment of certain financial targets. AFH said the deal is expected to contribute an aggregate of around £410,000 a year of revenue, while adding £55m of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...