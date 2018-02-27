Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, February 27
Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
HEADLINE: Third Interim Dividend
The Directors are pleased to declare a third interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2018 of 3.15p per ordinary share. This dividend is payable on 30 March 2018 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 9 March 2018. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 8 March 2018.
.
Paul Griggs
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
T: 020 3753 1000
27 February 2018