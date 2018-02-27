Silicon Photonics Market Worth 1,988.2 Million USD by 2023

PUNE, India, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the market research report on "Silicon Photonics Market by Product (Transceiver, Switch, Variable Optical Attenuator, Cable, Sensor), Application (Data Center, Telecommunications, Military & Defense, Medical and Life Sciences, Sensing), Component, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the overall market is estimated to be worth USD 774.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1,988.2 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 20.8% between 2018 and 2023. Rising demand for silicon photonics in data centers, reduction in power consumption with use of silicon photonics based transceivers, and the growing requirement of high bandwidth and high data transfer capabilities are the key factors driving the silicon photonics market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 67 tables and66 figures spread through 160 pages and in-depth TOC on"Silicon Photonics Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/silicon-photonics-116.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



Transceivers to hold major share of silicon photonics market during forecast period

Transceivers are used in a variety of applications, such as data center and high-performance computing; telecommunications; and military, defense, and aerospace. Transceiver modules, which possess high performance and compact package, and consume low power, are used in high-speed optical communication systems. Owing to these features, these devices are significantly used in data center and high-performance computing, and telecommunications applications.

Silicon photonics market for data center and high-performance computing to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Data centers are experiencing an exponential increase in data traffic due to the rise of cloud computing. Owing to technological advancements in high-performance computing, there would be an increasing adoption and integration of optics using silicon photonics.

Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=116

North America to hold major share of silicon photonics market between 2018 and 2023

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the silicon photonics market during the forecast period. The US is expected to be a major contributor to the market in North America between 2018 and 2023. This is due to the high demand for silicon photonics in data centers in the country. Also, major players such as Microsoft and Amazon have their data centers in the US. Also, major silicon photonics players such as Intel, Luxtera, Acacia, Cisco, IBM, and Finisar have their presence in the US, which fuels the silicon photonics market in this region.

Inquiry Before Buy @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=116

Major players in the silicon photonics market are Acacia (US), Luxtera (US), Intel (US), Cisco (US), Mellanox (Israel/US), Finisar (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Hamamatsu (Japan), IBM (US), Juniper (US), GlobalFoundries (US), Broadcom (US), Oclaro (US), NeoPhotonics (US), and Ciena (US),

Browse Related Reports

Silicon on Insulator Market by Wafer Size (200 mm, 300 mm), Wafer Type (RFSOI, FDSOI), Technology (BESOI, ELTRAN, SoS, SiMOX, Smart Cut), Product, Application (Automotive, Computing & Mobile, Entertainment & Gaming, Photonics) - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/global-silicon-on-insulator-market-158.html

Optical Communication and Networking Market by Component (Fiber, Transceiver, Amplifier, Switch, Splitter, Circulator), Technology (WDM, SONET, and Fiber Channel), Application (Telecom, Data Center, and Enterprise) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/Optical-networking-communications-market-227693036.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

