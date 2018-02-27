The "Global Powersports Market with Focus on Off-Road Vehicles (2018-2022 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report includes the analysis of the global Off-Road Vehicles and Snowmobiles. The report provides a regional analysis of the power sports market, including the following regions: The US/ Canada, and Rest of the World.
The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global power sports market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.
The powersports could be further segmented into Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), Personal Watercraft, Snowmobiles and Motorcycles. The ORVs could further be classified into All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and Side-by-Side (SxS).
The global Powersports market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2012-2017 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022 tremendously. The Powersports market is expected to increase due to increasing high net worth individuals population, swelling urban population, development of tourism industry etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, involved high cost, adverse affects of economic fluctuations and highly prone to weather conditions, etc.
The competition in the global powersports market is dominated by the three big players, Textron, Inc. (Arctic Cat), Polaris Industries Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
- Swelling Urban Population
- Increasing High Net Worth Individuals Population
- Development of Tourism Industry
- Growing Youth Population
- Increasing Global GDP Per-Capita
Challenges
- Adverse Affects of Economic Fluctuations
- Highly Prone to Weather Conditions
- Involved High-Cost
Market Trends
- Expansion in Untapped Markets
- Emergence of Experience Zones
- Rising Awareness About Powersports
- Emerging Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs) Technology
- Reinvention in Snowmobile
