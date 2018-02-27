Akastor ASA: MHWirth in advanced discussions for drilling equipment package

Awilco Drilling PLC has announced today that it is in negotiations for the construction of a new semisubmersible drilling rig, which is intended to be used for North Sea operations. MHWirth AS, a company owned by Akastor ASA, has been selected by Awilco Drilling PLC for delivery of the drilling equipment package, with options for further three packages.

The company will revert with further details should the advanced discussions lead to a final drilling equipment contract being entered into with MHWirth.

For more information, please contact:

Leif Borge

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +47 917 86 291

E-mail: leif.borge@akastor.com



Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





