Ripple News UpdateTuesday morning brought some good news for the cryptocurrency market, but it was a mixed blessing for Ripple.Let me explain...The total cryptocurrency market cap rose 6.2% overnight, bringing in fresh investment from fiat currencies. That's the good news.However, Ripple prices barely jumped one percent over the same time period. Investors concentrated their interest on Bitcoin, which is why BTC prices advanced more than seven percent.As I said before, this moment is bittersweet for XRP investors. On one hand, the XRP to USD.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...