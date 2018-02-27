Klas Telecom Adds 6th Generation IntelCore' i7 Processor to TRX Connected Transportation Platform

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Klas Telecom announced today the addition of the 6th Generation Intel Core'i7Processor to the available CPU options for the TRX Connected Transportation Platform. The 6th Generation Intel Core'i7Processor increases the performance of the company's onboard communications gateway, server, storage and switching product line for the railway industry.

"Adding the 6th Generation Intel Core'i7Processor to the TRX R6 onboard communications gateway/server creates more scalablesolutions for enhanced delivery of services," Klas Telecom Chief Technology Officer Frank Murray said. "The availability of eight virtual CPUs allied to the product's industry-leading 32 GB RAM means that TRX R6 can host a range of applications including Mobile Cellular Gateway, TV/Movie content, CCTV and Wireless LAN Controller on a single easy-to-manage platform. This scalability allows railway operators to add features over the life cycle of their onboard solution."

TRX provides the ideal solution for rolling stock with the new quad core processor boasting an impressive 2.0 GHz clock rate, while featuring improved thermal efficiency due to reduced power consumption. TRX is also an inherently rugged platform that is rigorously tested and is certified to comply with the international standards for railway applications.

Klas Telecom has been utilizing Intel Core' processors in the TRX Connected Transportation Platform since the product line's launch. The latest addition of the 6th Generation Intel Core'i7Processor to TRX demonstrates the company's commitment to providing its customers with the latest technology available in the market today.

Klas Telecom is an engineering and design company with over 25 years of experience developing innovative communications solutions for the network edge. Klas Telecom delivers connectivity to remote and austere environments where low size, weight, power and ruggedization are required.The company specializes in integrating enterprise networking capabilities from global IT leaders with in-house hardware and software platforms designed to meet market demands and the most stringent environmental requirements.Klas Telecom leverages the latest technology to stay on the forefront of the deployable communications industry. Klas Telecom operates in the public safety, transportation and U.S. and international government and defense markets. The company employs staff across four offices located in Washington, DC; Herndon, VA; Tampa, FL; and Dublin, Ireland. www.klastelecom.com.

