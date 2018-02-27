Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Conversion of Securities

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company')

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

27th February 2018

Completion of 31st January 2018 Share Conversion

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

Following the publication on 26th February 2018 of final month-end net asset values for 31st January 2018 the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 31st January 2018 share conversion date:

1.341331 US Dollar shares for each Sterling share 0.745527 Sterling shares for each US Dollar share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be converted:

GBP 9,809 shares of no par value into 13,157 USD shares

USD 65,500 shares of no par value into 48,832 GBP shares

The Company's Articles of Incorporation provide that whenever a number of shares is converted from one currency class to another, a corresponding number of unlisted B shares shall be converted so as to maintain the set ratio of B shares to ordinary shares. On this basis, the following B shares will be converted:

6,539 Sterling B shares of no par value into 8,771 US Dollar shares

43,667 US Dollar B shares of no par value into 32,555 Sterling B shares

Following conversion of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

47,363,438 US Dollar shares; and

2,123,117 Sterling shares

31,575,645 Dollar B shares; and

1,415,426 Sterling B shares

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA') for the 13,157 new US Dollar shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities on or around 5 March 2018.

The Share conversion took place on 27th February 2018.

Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Franczeska Hanford +44 148-174-5918

Email: FK26@ntrs.com