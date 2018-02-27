sprite-preloader
WKN: 675534 ISIN: GB0030432735 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
27.02.2018
PR Newswire

Formation Group Plc - Result of AGM

27 February 2018

FORMATION GROUP PLC
("Formation' or the "Company')

Resultof Annual General Meeting

Formation Group PLC (NEX: FRM), the property development and project management company,announcesthat at the annual general meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

--ENDS-

Enquiries:

Formation Group plc
David Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 7590
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited(NEX Corporate Adviser)
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl

Formation Group Plc (NEX: FRM), headquartered in East London, is an NEX Exchange Growth Market traded Company focused on property development and project management services for medium and large scale building projects in London and the City periphery.

The Company's portfolio includes both new build and conversion projects, and is also diversified through a limited exposure to commercial work and the rental sector.

The management team combines significant Plc experience with property expertise. The Company is well positioned to exploit a buoyant London residential property market, and believes that the newly added property development division will form a substantial part of its profitability in the future.


