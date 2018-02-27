sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,38 Euro		+2,83
+22,55 %
WKN: 893517 ISIN: GB0001411924 Ticker-Symbol: BSB 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SKY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SKY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,875
15,41
20:20
14,93
15,225
20:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION
COMCAST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMCAST CORPORATION30,20-6,15 %
FRESNILLO PLC14,77-2,57 %
SKY PLC15,38+22,55 %