London's FTSE 250 index was up 0.4% on Tuesday afternoon amid a blizzard of company news. Flying way out ahead on the day was Provident Financial, up 73% to over £10 for the first time since August, after solid full year results were put in the shade by the announcement of a £172m settlement with the financial regulator over its investigation into the 'repayment option plan' product offered by its Vanquis Bank arm, plus an additional £20m estimated provision to cover anticipated costs ...

