Ireland's largest hotel operator Dalata Hotel Group announced its results for the year ended 31 December on Tuesday, reporting revenue growth of 19.9% to 348.5m. The AIM-traded firm said its adjusted EBITDA was ahead 23.3% year-on-year at 104.9m, while its profit before tax rose 75.3% to 77.3m. Basic earnings per share rocketed ahead 94.8% to 37.2 euro cents, while adjusted diluted earnings per share were up 42.5% at 37.9 cents. The Dalata board reported strong revenue per available room ...

