Oil and Gas exploration and production firm Nostra Terra's share prices leapt over 15% on Tuesday as the company announced it turned cash flow positive in February. Operational improvements made at the Pine Mills project, increased productivity from the Twin Well project and the improving oil price environment have helped the company surpass breakeven, with February constituting its maiden month of cashflow positivity. Matt Lofgran, chief executive of Nostra Terra, said: "February has been an ...

