Cambridge-based biopharmaceutical firm GW Pharmaceuticals has been granted orphan drug designation for its proprietary cannabinoid product platform for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis (TS) from the European Medicines Agency. GW, which had been recruiting for a phase three clinical trial of its cannabidiol, Epidiolex, as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of seizures associated with TS, expected to receive results from its study in the second half of 2018 and, subject to positive ...

