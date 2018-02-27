US consumer confidence increased in February, according to figures released on Tuesday. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index rose to 130.8 from 124.3 in January, hitting its highest level since November 2000 and comfortably surpassing expectations for a reading of 126.3. Meanwhile, the present situation index rose to 162.4 from 154.7 and the expectations index increased to 109.8 this month from 104.0 in January. Lynn Franco, director of Economic Indicators at the Conference Board, ...

