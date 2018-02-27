Durable goods orders fell more sharply than forecast last month, amid large drops for both civilian and military aircraft. Orders for goods made to last more than three years shrank by 3.7% month-on-month to reach $239.7bn, according to the Department of Commerce. Economists had penciled in a drop of 2.5%. December's increase was also marked down by two tenths of a percentage point to show a rise of 2.6%. Nevertheless, in comparison to a year ago durable goods orders were ahead by 8.9%. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...