Increase NPS Engagement and CVM Revenue

Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2018) - An innovative new interaction channel with more personalized, contextual offers for customers which yields up to 42.6% Click Through Rates which are substantially higher than seen with traditional messaging.

The new approach is used both for gauging NPS customer feedback as well as driving higher conversion of new package & plan offers.





Increase Your Current NPS Engagement to Know What a Larger Number of Your Customer's Feel, Not Only a Select Few



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5792/33146_madme1enhanced.jpg

In Barcelona, Enterprise Ireland's 2018 Mobile World Congress Event unfolds this week. One of the Irish companies in attendance is mAdme:, a leading digital marketing hub for Mobile Operators that delivers the highest customer engagement rates through real-time, on-device contextual notifications, today announced that Celcom Axiata Berhad, Malaysia's telecommunications, and service provider, has adopted mAdme's ImpactConversion Platform™.

Through mAdme's ImpactConversion Platform™, Celcom is now equipped to deliver hyper-targeted, highly personalized offers & notifications with the objective to improve customer experience and satisfaction, while simultaneously improving conversion rates and revenue from data plan upgrades, roaming services, and others.

mAdme's ImpactConversion Platform™ is a mobile engagement platform that offers businesses the opportunity to engage with their customers through timely, relevant content & notifications delivered to a device using contextual triggers. Contextual deployment of relevant content has shown to improve customer engagement rates by up to four times compared to conventional triggers.

In this partnership, Celcom has signed up to the Customer Value Management Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Customer Experience Cloud solutions powered by the mAdme ImpactConversion Platform™ to:

• Attain real-time feedback with Net Promoter Scores on service and network experience triggered by channel interactions or use of specific services such as video with the objective to enhance customer experience • Increase conversions in roaming pack upgrades and sign-ups to the Operator Video Service, VideoWalla™ which provides access to Netflix, YouTube, Dailymotion and various other content services that are part of the package • Deliver hyper-targeted content and offers to user segments based on customer lifestyle and mobile usage.

René Werner, Chief Customer Service & Experience Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said, "Celcom continues to improve its business performance with a clear and firm focus on customers' experience and providing new innovative interaction channels for our customers. This is a win-win for both Celcom and our customers while it is also the first of its kind channel in Malaysia. Beyond improving customer experience we will be able to create additional business with our customers by providing more contextual and relevant offers and interactions via the mAdme platform."

"We are excited to be working with Celcom part of the Axiata Group, one of the leading telecommunications groups in Asia with approximately 320 million subscribers in ten countries. We are partnering with Celcom to help them lead the pursuit of the Axiata group vision to be a New Generation Digital Champion by 2020," said Triona Mullane, CEO of mAdme.

About Celcom

Celcom is Malaysia's leading data network provider, with 9.7 million customers. Established in 1988, it boasts the widest national 2G, 3G, and 4G LTE networks, covering over 98% of the population. Currently the largest mobile broadband and corporate services provider, Celcom is now moving towards integrated multi-access and multimedia services, in line with evolving technologies and consumer behaviour in Malaysia. A culture that places the customer FIRST™ is reflected in our award-winning customer service, products, and other corporate accolades at a regional level. Celcom is part of the Axiata Group of Companies, one of the world's largest telecommunications companies, with close to 320 million customers across 10 Asian markets. For more information on Celcom, log on to http://www.celcom.com.my.

About mAdme

Founded in 2011, mAdme is revolutionizing Mobile Advertising and Engagement by seamlessly connecting mobile Operators and brands to customers, linking them with on-device content that is relevant and on-point in a clear, simple, and non-intrusive way.

The mAdme ImpactConversion™ platform product and solutions portfolio includes:

Customer Value Management Cloud: Provides businesses with the ability to engage with current customers through real-time, on-device notifications to deliver product and service-relevant content such as up-sell/cross-sell opportunities, billing/account information, pricing, loyalty rewards, roaming, and more. It allows dynamic micro-segmentation targeting of the customer base to increase profitability.

Customer Experience Cloud: Customer Care (NPS) and ContextSurvey™ enables businesses to collect customer feedback and actionable insights in real-time through context-based triggers.

Marketing Cloud: Delivers an enhanced marketing solution to amplify brand promotions and distribution of information.

Advertising Cloud: AdNumbers™ and AdLock™ provide Operators with an out-of-the-box platform solution to bring in new revenue streams as a new and coveted advertising vehicle, while businesses gain the opportunity to enhance digital advertising through promoting on-device, context-triggered specific campaigns with high ROIs.

The platform is currently running in various businesses globally, including engaging with over hundreds of millions of customers, processing billions of triggers, views, and conversions.

With customers across North America, Europe, Asia and the Caribbean, mAdme is helping mobile Operators to create real value, delivering a more personal brand experience directly into the hands of customers.

For more information, visit www.mad-me.com or follow mAdme on https://www.linkedin.com/company/madme.

Press Contact: press@mad-me.com

About Enterprise Ireland

Enterprise Ireland is the Irish State agency that works with Irish enterprises to help them start, grow, innovate and win export sales in global markets. Enterprise Ireland partners with entrepreneurs, Irish businesses and the research and investment communities to develop Ireland's international, trade, innovation, leadership, and competitiveness. In this way, it supports sustainable economic growth and regional development and helps create and sustain employment in Ireland. www.enterprise-ireland.com





Sell More Data Packs



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5792/33146_madme2enhanced.jpg





Upsell Video Pack



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5792/33146_madme3enhanced.jpg