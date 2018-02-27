The "Spain Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market Shares and Segment Forecasts 2017-2021: Emerging Opportunities and Growth Strategies for Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents detailed analysis of the market, including sales forecasts and supplier shares for Adenovirus, Influenza, Legionella, Mononucleosis, Mycoplasma, Pneumonia, RSV and Tuberculosis. The report provides test volume and sales projections for Hospitals and Commercial/Private Labs.

In addition to market share and sales forecasts, the report:

Examines market applications of Molecular Diagnostics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunoassays, IT and other emerging technologies;

Reviews features and operating characteristics of major analyzers used for microbiology testing;

Profiles key suppliers and potential market entrants developing innovative technologies and products; and

Analyzes emerging opportunities, alternative market penetration strategies, market entry barriers/risks, and strategic planning issues.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Affymetrix

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Cepheid

Diamedix

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Elitech Group

Enzo Biochem

Fujirebio

Grifols

Hologic/Gen-Probe

ID Biomedical/GSK

Kreatech/Leica

Lonza

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Qiagen

Roche

Scienion

Sequenom

SeraCare

Siemens

Takara Bio

Thermo Fisher/Life Technology

Wallac/PE

Wako

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

Major Infectious Disease Tests

Instrumentation Review of Leading Analyzers Marketed by Abbott, Beckman Coulter/Danaher, BioMerieux, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Roche, Siemens, Tosoh, Wallac and Other Suppliers

Emerging Diagnostic Technologies

2. Worldwide Market and Technology Overview

3. Sales and Market Shares

4. Major Product Development Opportunities

5. Design Criteria for Decentralized Testing Products

6. Alternative Market Penetration Strategies

7. Testing Markets

Marketing Approaches

Product Complexity

Customer Preference

Established Suppliers

Emerging Suppliers

Major Types of Distributors

Market Segmentation

8. Potential Market Entry Barriers and Risks

Market Maturity

Cost Containment

Competition

Technological Edge and Limitations

Patent Protection

Regulatory Constraints

Decentralized Testing Market Challenges

9. Competitive Assessments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8mtgv9/spanish?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227006146/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Diagnostics, Respiratory Drugs