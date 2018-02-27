The "Spain Respiratory Disease Diagnostics Market Shares and Segment Forecasts 2017-2021: Emerging Opportunities and Growth Strategies for Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents detailed analysis of the market, including sales forecasts and supplier shares for Adenovirus, Influenza, Legionella, Mononucleosis, Mycoplasma, Pneumonia, RSV and Tuberculosis. The report provides test volume and sales projections for Hospitals and Commercial/Private Labs.
In addition to market share and sales forecasts, the report:
- Examines market applications of Molecular Diagnostics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunoassays, IT and other emerging technologies;
- Reviews features and operating characteristics of major analyzers used for microbiology testing;
- Profiles key suppliers and potential market entrants developing innovative technologies and products; and
- Analyzes emerging opportunities, alternative market penetration strategies, market entry barriers/risks, and strategic planning issues.
Companies Mentioned
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
Major Infectious Disease Tests
Instrumentation Review of Leading Analyzers Marketed by Abbott, Beckman Coulter/Danaher, BioMerieux, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Roche, Siemens, Tosoh, Wallac and Other Suppliers
Emerging Diagnostic Technologies
2. Worldwide Market and Technology Overview
3. Sales and Market Shares
4. Major Product Development Opportunities
5. Design Criteria for Decentralized Testing Products
6. Alternative Market Penetration Strategies
7. Testing Markets
Marketing Approaches
Product Complexity
Customer Preference
Established Suppliers
Emerging Suppliers
Major Types of Distributors
Market Segmentation
8. Potential Market Entry Barriers and Risks
Market Maturity
Cost Containment
Competition
Technological Edge and Limitations
Patent Protection
Regulatory Constraints
Decentralized Testing Market Challenges
9. Competitive Assessments
