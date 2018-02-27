Collaboration will enable best-in-class services for oncology clinical trials in Japan, China and East Asia

Median Technologies, the industry-leading Imaging Phenomics Company (Paris:ALMDT) andCMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (CMIC), a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) with services for development, manufacturing, sales, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, today announced a collaborative agreement for comprehensive clinical trial services. Together, Median and CMIC will leverage complementary expertise to help biopharmaceutical companies accelerate oncology drug development in Japan, China and East Asia.

The agreement came following an onsite audit at Median's headquarters in France late last year. Through the collaboration, CMIC will access Median's innovative imaging technologies, services and imaging expertise. It also extends Median's access to biopharmaceutical sponsors with clinical trials in Asia. Median and CMIC will promote and deliver their combined services to speed oncology drug development and provide innovative therapies to patients who need them.

"The agreement with CMIC, a leading CRO in Asia, is a landmark event for Median Technologies. With our enhanced technology and in-depth expertise in oncology medical image interpretation and management, we complement their offering in a key area of growth." saidNicholas Campbell, Chief Commercial Officer at Median Technologies. "We have been accelerating our expansion in Asia with the opening of our subsidiary in Shanghai and recent key new hires in Japan and China. Our CMIC collaboration strengthens our efforts and extends our footprint for our clinical trial business in the fast-growing Asian market. We look forward to a fruitful partnership," added Campbell.

"The collaboration with Median will further strengthen CMIC's oncology trial capabilities. This partnership with Median will reinforce CMICs One-Stop-Service advantage by allowing our biopharmaceutical clients to access Median's innovative imaging technologies and expertise in addition to CMIC's strong experience in oncology trials. We believe this will allow us to provide more satisfying services to our clients. Through this cooperation, we would like to continue building more partnerships in oncology between our two companies," said Toru Fujieda, Managing Director, Executive Corporate Officer of CMIC HOLDINGS.

About CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.: CMIC Group started business in 1992 as the first CRO in Japan, and the company today provides comprehensive support services for development, manufacturing, sales, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. Also, the company operates to respond to diversifying needs by managing the Healthcare Business sector and developing and selling diagnostic pharmaceuticals and orphan drugs. CMIC Group has developed a unique business model that we call "Pharmaceutical Value Creator (PVC)" based on our abundant accumulated experience and knowledge as a CRO pioneer. CMIC utilize PVC to create new value in the healthcare field. For more information, visit our website: www.cmicgroup.com/e

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions, MediScan for Patient Care, iSee for image management in clinical trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need, with an eye on reducing overall care costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2017-2018. Median Technologies has been awarded the 2017 Tech 40 Label, has joined the EnterNext Tech 40 Index and is a winner of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 2017 EMEA program. Median is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence Network. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

