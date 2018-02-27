Nokia and T-Mobile leading the way with nationwide 5G multi-band network rollout across the United States

Press Release



Nokia 5G network solution to be deployed in 600MHz and 28GHz mmWave spectrum this year



Enables T-Mobile to meet consumer demand for massive broadband and address new opportunities for the industry



Leverages Nokia commercial AirScale radio platforms and cloud-native core, utilizing AirFrame hardware, CloudBand as well as 5G Acceleration Services

27 February, 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia and T-Mobile are to roll out a nationwide 5G multi-band network in the United States using the commercial Nokia 5G (https://networks.nokia.com/5g/5g-future-x)solution. Nokia will also further advance T-Mobile's existing 4G LTE network, providing advanced radio access network (RAN) support for 4G and 5G subscribers.

Nokia will begin building the network during the second quarter of 2018, completing the deployment during 2020. By the end of this year, the 5G RAN will be deployed using both 600MHz and 28GHz mmWave AirScale solutions for the delivery of multi-gigabit speeds and ultra-low latency in some of the most heavily populated areas of the country, including Dallas. This will enable T-Mobile to introduce innovative services for its customers at home, work and on the move.

Deployment of the 5G network in the 600MHz and 28GHz mmWave spectrum will be compliant with 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR) standards supported by the Nokia AirScale radio platform, powered by the new ReefShark chipset family and Nokia's cloud-native core portfolio. Nokia's 5G Acceleration Services will assist T-Mobile in launching 5G services in early 2019 in select key cities.

Neville Ray, chief technology officer of T-Mobile, said: "T-Mobile customers will get 5G in more places than anyone else. Working together with Nokia, the Un-carrier will be the first to roll out a nationwide 5G network. Our customers already have the fastest LTE network, and it will work simultaneously with 5G to bring even faster speeds."

Nokia's President and Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Suri said: "We are excited to work with T-Mobile for their groundbreaking nationwide 5G rollout. Nokia's 5G solution combines our high-capacity New Radio, Core and SDN controlled 'anyhaul' transport and software, and incorporates innovations such as the new in-house silicon ReefShark chipset to deliver a new level of network performance. 5G is happening now, and no company is better placed to deliver than Nokia."

About the network

Nokia 5G NR incorporating Nokia AirScale (https://networks.nokia.com/products/airscale-radio-access) baseband and remote radio heads, and ReefShark-enabled portfolio (https://networks.nokia.com/5g/reefshark) in the 600MHz and 28GHz mmWave spectrums. The Nokia 5G-ready AirScale radio access portfolio, which is software upgradable to full 5G services will provide enhanced RAN support for 4G and 5G T-Mobile subscribers

Nokia installed Core technologies will be enhanced to support 5G, implementing a cloud-native architecture, powered by the Nokia AirFrame data center solution (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/airframe-data-center-solution) , Subscriber Data Management, CloudBand and Cloud Packet Core

Subscriber Data Management, CloudBand and Cloud Packet Core Nokia Mobile Anyhaul (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/mobile-transport) framework to enable ultra-broadband connectivity

Nokia Digital Experience (https://networks.nokia.com/software/digital-experience) and Monetization (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/monetization) solutions will support 5G device management and Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) solutions

Nokia CloudBand Management and Orchestration (MANO) software suite will automate cloud application deployment and lifecycle management

Nokia NetAct virtualized network management software provides capabilities for troubleshooting, assurance, administration, software management and configuration, and managing the smooth evolution to 5G

Nokia Global Services expertise, including automation to speed the rollout and analytics to help optimize network performance

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, and shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com)

