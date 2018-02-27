Landsvirkjun and the technology company Advania Data Centers have signed a power purchase agreement for the supply of 30 MW to Advania's data center in Reykjanesbær. Efforts are being made to expand the data center campus and Advania Data Centers expects to triple its operations in Iceland in the near future.

The power purchase agreement allows Advania Data Centers to meet the ever-increasing demand for high performance computing and specialized blockchain technology services.

The Icelandic climate and renewable energy contribute to a favourable environment for data centers in Iceland. The fact that the data center utilises temperate cold air to cool equipment is an especially attractive attribute to foreign customers of Advania Data Centers. This natural "free air cooling" means that the data centers do not need to utilise large amounts of energy to cool the equipment, minimizes PUE and it is therefore more efficient to operate the data centers in Iceland than it would be elsewhere.

The energy will be delivered from Landsvirkjun's current power station network, consisting of 14 hydropower stations, three geothermal stations and two wind turbines. Landsvirkjun is currently expanding the Búrfell Hydropower Station to meet growing demand for renewable energy in Iceland.

Hörður Arnarson, CEO of Landsvirkjun:

"The collaboration with Advania Data Centers has been successful and it has been a pleasure to see the ongoing success of the company. The company's success has enabled the growth of a new and innovative industry in Iceland, which pays a competitive price for energy. Iceland is an ideal setting for the operation of data centers and the sale of electricity from renewable energy sources reinforces Landsvirkjun's own operations while supporting the further growth of the information technology sector in Iceland."

Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO of Advania Data Centers:

"We have invested heavily in expertise and technical capabilities in recent years to better serve customers with high density hosting needs and this has strengthened the company's position in a highly competitive environment. Our customers see the benefits of the energy savings that come with the natural air cooling of computer equipment in the data center. A successful cooperation with Landsvirkjun is one of the reasons Advania Data Centers will continue on the fast pace growth track it has been on for the past years. The capability to fulfil continued customer demand for increased service delivery in Iceland is now secured for our next growth phase."

Advania Data Centers:

Advania Data Centers is a technology company in the field of High Performance Computing, blockchain technology and high-density compute hosting. Advania's HPC team consists of experts that oversee the operation of HPC environments and HPC Jobs for our customers, globally leading organizations in manufacturing, technology, science among other industries.

Landsvirkjun:

Landsvirkjun is owned by the Icelandic state and produces electricity from renewable energy resources; hydroelectric energy, geothermal energy and wind energy. Long-term agreements, competitive prices, unparalleled security of supply, competitive prices, as well as excellent cable connectivity to Europe and North America and cool climate, make Iceland an ideal location for data centers.

