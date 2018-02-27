Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality application specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets, today announced the introduction and availability of the PI5USB30213A USB 3.1 Gen1 (5Gbps) and the PI5USB31213A USB 3.1 Gen2 (10Gbps) USB Type-C controllers with configuration channel (CC) logic and 5V V CONN sourcing. Their small outline and low power makes them well-suited for a wide range of applications such as portable consumer devices, as well as laptops, smart phones, networked peripherals and external storage devices.

Through integrating the logic needed to negotiate configuration control, both devices are able to operate as a downstream facing port (DFP), or source; an upstream facing port (UFP), or sink, or as a dual role port (DRP) able to both source and sink data and power.

The CC1 and CC2 pins are a feature of the Type-C connector and allow hosts, hubs and peripherals to determine the presence of a device, the orientation of the connector, as well as if and how power will be supplied between devices. Support for the CC logic feature provided by these new controllers delivers what many consumers are now keen to experience-the ability to share power and data between devices with a single cable, whatever its orientation.

"The success of USB Type-C is thanks to manufacturers like Diodes Incorporated growing the ecosystem," said Jeff Ravencraft, President and COO, USB-IF. "Engineers and manufacturers alike benefit from new, innovative products."

"We are pleased to enhance our USB Type-C offering with these two devices with a higher level of integration in a small footprint," said Kay Annamalai, Senior Marketing Director. "With industry-leading active and standby current consumption, coupled with low insertion losses and the signal integrity needed to support data speeds of 5Gbps and 10Gbps, PI5USB30213A and PI5USB31213A will help accelerate the adoption of the Type-C connector."

The controllers also support V BUS power up to 15 watts or V CONN power up to 2.5 watts for UFP devices, meaning upstream devices do not need to be connected to a power supply or have a battery fitted. Further information is available at www.diodes.com.

USB Type-C and USB-C are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor's SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality application specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. Diodes serves the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. Diodes' products include diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, function-specific arrays, single gate logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors, power management devices, including LED drivers, AC-DC converters and controllers, DC-DC switching and linear voltage regulators, and voltage references along with special function devices, such as USB power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors, and motor controllers. Diodes' corporate headquarters and Americas' sales office are located in Plano, Texas and Milpitas, California. Design, marketing, and engineering centers are located in Plano; Milpitas; Taipei, Taiwan; Taoyuan City, Taiwan; Zhubei City, Taiwan; Manchester, England; and Neuhaus, Germany. Diodes' wafer fabrication facilities are located in Manchester and Shanghai, China. Diodes has assembly and test facilities located in Neuhaus, Shanghai, Jinan, Chengdu, and Yangzhou, China. Additional engineering, sales, warehouse, and logistics offices are located in Taipei; Hong Kong; Manchester; Shanghai; Shenzhen, China; Seongnam-si, South Korea; and Munich, Germany, with support offices throughout the world.

Recent news releases, annual reports and SEC filings are available at the Company's website: http://www.diodes.com. Written requests may be sent directly to the Company, or they may be e-mailed to: diodes-fin@diodes.com.

