Ericsson and T-Mobile to deploy multi-band nationwide 5G network

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ericsson providing T-Mobile with equipment for multi-band 5G networks, including 600 MHz and millimeter wave

Solutions are part of Ericsson's enhanced 5G Platform

Products are based on 3GPP 5G New Radio standard

In support of T-Mobile's commitment to deploy a nationwide 5G network in the United States, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) announced today that it is providing T-Mobile with 5G radio access products. The new products, available for 600 MHz and millimeter-wave (mmWave) in 28 GHz and 39 GHz, will allow T-Mobile to begin building out 5G in its network in 2018.

T-Mobile with Ericsson is building out 5G in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas this year utilizing 5G New Radio (NR) radios and baseband from Ericsson's enhanced 5G Platform. Earlier this month, Ericsson announced the launch of 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) commercial software, based on the recently approved first 3GPP 5G NR standard. Available in the fourth quarter of 2018, the software will provide multi-band support for global deployment, allowing T-Mobile to build out 5G equipment this year.

Neville Ray, Chief Technology Officer for T-Mobile USA, says: "When we built our LTE network, we had the future and our customers top of mind. 5G will be no different. T-Mobile will be the first to give customers the truly transformative, nationwide 5G network they deserve."

Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks, Ericsson, says: "We have been working in close partnership with T-Mobile on 5G for tests in the lab, field trials, and now initial deployment into the T-Mobile network. Our 5G Platform enables operators like T-Mobile to launch 5G as quickly as possible."

