Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic have decided to change the TradeID , FIX Tag [1003], value representation on APA Trade Reports. The background of this change is to better distinguish between trade reports reported through Nasdaq Approved Publication Arrangement (APA) and the Trading Venue and increase the number of available TradeIDs.



Currently TradeID value representation starts with 'V' followed by a 9 digit numeric sequence number on all On- and Off-Exchange (APA) trades. This value representation will remain for On-Exchange TradeID's but will change for Off-Exchange (APA) TradeID's to 'A' followed by date (2 digits) and a 7 digits sequence number. As a consequence, APA trades reported prior to March 6, but published after March 6 (deferred publication), will still use the old value representation when published.



Protocol specifications



There is no change to the FIX 5.0 Off-Exchange Trade Reporting protocol.



Latest INET protocol specifications are available at the Nasdaq Nordic Technical Information website, under INET Nordic Protocol Specifications.



Time schedule



-- INET Test (NTF) - Available -- INET Production - March 6, 2018



Questions and feedback



For further information and feedback concerning this information, please contact:



Ronny Thellman Tel: +46 8 405 6313 E-mail: ronny.thellman@nasdaq.com



Support



For technical questions, please contact:



Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations: Tel: +46 8 405 6410 E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com



Best regards,



Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn and Nasdaq Vilnius are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=665993