AIM-listed Kibo Mining said on Tuesday that it has received commitments to raise £750,000 before expenses through a placing of 17.6m shares at 4.25p each. Proceeds from the placing will be used to build on the company's plans to create a strategic regional electricity supplier. Chief executive officer Louis Coetzee said: "Our portfolio of power projects, including our flagship 300MW Mbeya Coal to Power Project, is rapidly advancing and I look forward to updating both new and existing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...