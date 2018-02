TomCo Energy announced on Tuesday that the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining has approved its exploration permit extension request. The AIM-traded firm said the extension was for its Exploration Permit E/047/0061, relating to its Holliday Block Project. "The company's Exploration Permit E/047/0061 has been extended to 1 February 2019," the company's board said in its short statement. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...