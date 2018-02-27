Clear Leisure updated the market on the ongoing legal wranglings surrounding its Mediapolis investment on Tuesday, confirming that the proposal of the receiver to Mediapolis as made to the Ivrea Court has now been approved by the court in the amount of 2,678,357. The AIM-traded firm said the proposal stated that Clear Leisure 2017 - another wholly-owned subsidiary - holds a first charge over the land plot owned by Mediapolis. It said that figure excluded part of the accrued interest claimed by ...

