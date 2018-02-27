The cost of living in Germany rose less quickly than expected in February as gains in energy and food prices slowed materially. According to the Ministry of Finance, the rate of gain in Germany's consumer price index slipped from a 1.6% year-on-year clip in January to 1.4% for February, more than the slowdown to 1.5% that economists had predicted. Yet while goods price inflation ebbed from 1.5% to 1.0%, that of services was steady at 1.6%. In harmonised terms, CPI was see rising at a 0.5% ...

