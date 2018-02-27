

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets fluctuated between small gains and losses over the course of Tuesday's session and finished with mixed results. Traders were in a cautious mood as Jerome Powell testified before Congress for the first time as Chairman of the Federal Reserve.



Powell reiterated the central bank's view that further gradual increases in interest rates would be appropriate to attain objectives of maximum employment and stable consumer prices.



'At this point, we do not see these developments as weighing heavily on the outlook for economic activity, the labor market and inflation. Indeed, the economic outlook remains strong,' Powell said.



'The robust job market should continue to support growth in household incomes and consumer spending, solid economic growth among our trading partners should lead to further gains in U.S. exports, and upbeat business sentiment and strong sales growth will likely continue to boost business investment.'



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.18 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.15 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.34 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.29 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.01 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.10 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.37 percent.



In Frankfurt, BASF fell 2.32 percent. The chemicals giant reported lower fourth-quarter earnings from its functional-materials and performance-products segments.



Fresenius Medical Care tumbled 2.08 percent. The company has decided to establish a provision of 200 million euros in its 2017 annual financial statements with respect to its ongoing settlement negotiations with the U.S. government regarding conduct that may have violated provisions of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.



Technology company Aixtron jumped 12.77 percent after posting turnaround results for FY17.



In London, Sky Plc soared 20.50 percent after Comcast Corp. announced a superior cash proposal to acquire the British broadcaster.



Homebuilder Persimmon climbed 4.66 percent after reporting a 25 percent rise in 2017 pre-tax profit and boosting interim dividend. Berkeley Group Holdings advanced percent and Taylor Wimpey added percent.



Provident Financial surged 70.41 percent after the troubled subprime lender settled one of its U.K. regulatory probes and announced plans to raise 331 million pounds via a rights issue.



Fresnillo lost 4.43 percent after releasing its 2017 results.



Swiss Life Group rallied 0.76 percent in Zurich after its fiscal 2017 net profit increased 9 percent to 1.01 billion Swiss francs from last year's 926 million francs.



Eurozone economic confidence dropped to a 3-month low in February on broad-based weakness across sectors excluding services.



The economic sentiment index fell to 114.1 in February from 114.9 in the previous month, survey data from the European Commission showed Tuesday. This was the lowest since last November, but slightly above the expected score of 114.



Germany's headline consumer price inflation slowed for a third straight month in February and at a faster-than-expected pace, to its lowest level since November 2016, preliminary data showed Tuesday. The consumer price index rose 1.4 percent year-on-year following 1.6 percent increase in January, the flash estimates from Destatis showed. Economists had forecast 1.5 percent inflation.



French consumer confidence weakened more than expected in February, after stabilizing in the previous month, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday. The consumer sentiment index dropped to its long-term average of 100 in February from 104 in January. Economists had expected the index to fall to 103.



After reporting a bigger than expected jump in orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing durable goods orders pulled back by more than expected in January.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders plunged by 3.7 percent in January after surging up by a revised 2.6 percent in December. Economists had expected durable goods orders to drop by 2.0 percent compared to the 2.8 percent jump that had been reported for the previous month.



A report released by the Conference Board on Tuesday showed a much bigger than expected improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of February. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index jumped to 130.8 in February from a downwardly revised 124.3 in January.



Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to edge up to 126.4 from the 125.4 originally reported for the previous month.



