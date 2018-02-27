

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT 1 PLC (the Company) Director Declaration: Additional Directorship



Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company announces that it has been notified that David Michael Brock, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-executive Director of Puma VCT 12 plc which is listed on the Official List and the main market of the London Stock Exchange, with effect from 1 November 2017.



27 February 2018



For further information please contact: Stuart Brookes Company Secretary Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc 01253 754740



