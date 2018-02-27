New parameters will apply immediately from February 27, 2018



The Clearing house has updated its margin parameters on equity derivatives with immediate effect.



Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to make changes to the Parameter Value List, see Appendix 13 in Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Rules & Regulations. See attached file.



For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact risk.management@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=665990