ZTE Won "Best Technology Innovation for 5G" Award at MWC 2018

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, won Informa's "Best Technology Innovation for 5G" Award for its 5G end-to-end technological innovation, at the 2018 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

ZTE's 5G end-to-end overall solutions consist of products and solutions, such as wireless access networks, core networks, bearers, chips and terminals, which will meet the requirements of global operators for 5G commercial deployment. The solutions demonstrate ZTE's deep understanding of 5G network and future 5G needs, and illustrate ZTE's significant contribution to advancing the maturity of 5G industry chain.

ZTE is the first to apply Massive MIMO, the 5G core technology, to 4G networks, which improves spectral efficiency up to 8 times. For the demand of massive access to 5G networks, ZTE proposed MUSA that allowed the system to support 3 to 6 times user access under the same time-frequency resources, while the industry proposed the non-orthogonal multiple access technology (NOMA) .

The solution realized free scheduling and reduced terminal power consumption significantly. In the second phase of China's 5G test, ZTE's MUSA solution reached 90 million connections / MHz / hour, far exceeding the indicators defined by ITU. Due to the originality and leadership of MUSA technology, ZTE, as the first drafter, led in 3GPP RAN1 and passed NOMA research project, advancing the industry standard.

Based on its strong capabilities in chip design and development, ZTE introduced the industry's most integrated NG BBU and the industry's lightest and smallest 5G AAUs. The 5G high and low frequency pre-commercial base stations performed outstandingly in the first and second phases of China 5G test.

In terms of 5G core networks, ZTE has released full series of end-to-end 5G network slicing in telecom grade. Cloud ServCore, the 5G cloud core network, will utilize core technologies such as lightweight micro-service components, network slicing, and full access convergence, to help operators evolve to 5G smoothly, and provide ultra-bandwidth, Internet of Things and other new businesses.

With regards to 5G bearers, ZTE's 5G Flexhaul solution based on FlexE innovation and expansion technology, supports the integrated bearer scenario of prequel, medium and back-haul, which perfectly meets 5G bearer networks' needs of fragmentation, and achieves unified set of 3G / 4G / 5G network. In addition, 5G Flexhaul's key performance indicators achieve industry-leading level: end-to-end protection switching time is less than 1ms, single node forwarding latency is less than 0.5Î¼s.

In the meantime, ZTE actively cooperated with several leading operators, such as Telefonica and China Mobile, to conduct multiple tests that fully verified the outstanding performance of 5G Flexhaul solution in CPRI / eCPRI unified bearer, ultra-low latency and ultra-fast protection switching. The solution meets differentiated load requirements and strict performance challenges of different types of 5G businesses.

For chips, ZTE has been pioneering in semiconductor technology with its self-developed chip technology, and has been optimizing power consumption and performance to provide industry-leading chip solutions.

In the field of terminals, ZTE plans to launch 5G-capable smart terminals by the end of 2018 or early 2019, and will be one of the first suppliers in the world to provide 5G terminals.

ZTE has been innovating and practicing in the field of 5G, and has been leading the process of technology verification and product development. The company is committed to becoming the first 5G commercial equipment provider in the world and contributing to the arrival of era of Internet of Everything.

About ZTE

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE's products and services are sold to over 500 operators in more than 160 countries. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations. ZTE is committed to corporate social responsibility and is a member of the UN Global Compact. For more information, please visit www.zte.com.cn.

Media Contacts:

Margaret Ma

ZTE Corporation

Tel: +86 755 26775189

Email: ma.gaili@zte.com.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/647028/ZTE_MWC_2018.jpg