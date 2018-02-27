Comodo CA Achieves Record 45 Percent Year over Year Revenue Growth Fueled by 30 New Global Partners

CLIFTON, N.J., Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comodo CA, a worldwide leader in digital identity solutions today announced record-setting growth from its channel program, delivering a 45 percent increase in year-over-year revenue. This performance was highlighted by an industry-first milestone of being the first Certificate Authority to issue 100 million certificates (https://www.comodoca.com/en-us/about/newsroom/comodo-ca-surpasses-100-million-issued-website-cer/) , announced earlier this month.

Contributing to this record growth was the addition of 30 new strategic partners globally. It is also part of a growing trend of partners abandoning their long-term relationship with Symantec (now Digicert) to protect themselves and their customers following Google's announcement to distrust Symantec, GeoTrust, Thawte, and RapidSSL certificates (https://security.googleblog.com/2017/09/chromes-plan-to-distrust-symantec.html) with the release of Chrome 66 scheduled for later this year. This was the case for one of Symantec's Platinum Partners, Trustico (https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180214006519/en/Trustico%C2%AE-Abandons-Symantec%C2%AE-SSL-Certificates).

"The momentum that we are seeing in our business across enterprise, partners and online retail is phenomenal. Customers and partners are looking to move to a stable and trusted environment in light of the issues between Google and Symantec," said Bill Holtz, CEO Comodo CA.

"Our channel partnerships are the lifeblood of our organization and we're pleased to share in the success of our partners, but we are just getting started," said Michael Fowler, President of Channel Partners Comodo CA. "We are increasing our support for partners globally which includes expanding our authentication teams, adding new supported languages and capacity, and making improvements to our partner program with financial incentives, marketing tools, MDF and more. It's never been a more exciting time to partner with us."

Comodo CA's partner program is designed for partners to capitalize on the fast-growing digital certificate security market, increase profitability and deliver high customer satisfaction. By partnering with Comodo CA organizations benefit from aligning themselves with the leading brand in digital certificate solutions while receiving industry leading business, financial and marketing benefits.

About Comodo CA

A trusted advisor by enterprises globally for more than two decades, Comodo CA provides digital identity solutions for businesses of all sizes - protecting their employees, customers, intellectual property and overall brand - from damages caused by fraudsters impersonating people and devices. As the largest commercial certificate authority with over 100 million SSL certificates issued worldwide, Comodo CA has the experience and performance to meet the growing need to secure transactions and create online trust. For more information, visit ComodoCA.com (https://www.comodoca.com/) or via twitter @Comodo_SSL (https://twitter.com/Comodo_SSL).

