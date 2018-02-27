

Chrysalis VCT plc 27 February 2018



Chrysalis VCT plc is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting, held at 10.30am today, at which all resolutions were passed.



Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 10:30am on 23 February 2018, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at Downing LLP are set out below:



+--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | | For|Discretionary| Against| |Withheld| +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ |Resolution No.| No. of| No. of| No. of| Total| No. of| +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | | Votes| Votes| Votes|Votes Cast| Votes| +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | |% of votes| % of votes|% of votes|% of votes| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | 1| 1,643,706| 18,299| 243,418| 1,905,423| -| +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | | 86.26%| 0.96%| 12.78%| 100%| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | 2| 1,798,444| 18,299| 64,268| 1,881,011| 24,412| +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | | 95.61%| 0.97%| 3.42%| 100%| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | 3| 1,803,166| 18,299| 59,546| 1,881,011| 24,412| +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | | 95.86%| 0.97%| 3.17%| 100.0%| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | 4| 1,887,124| 18,299| -| 1,905,423| -| +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | | 99.04%| 0.96%| 0.00%| 100%| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | 5| 1,577,177| 18,299| 255,058| 1,850,534| 54,889| +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | | 85.23%| 0.99%| 13.78%| 100%| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | 6| 1,864,342| 18,299| 2,977| 1,885,618| 19,805| +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | | 98.87%| 0.97%| 0.16%| 100%| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | 7| 1,839,507| 18,299| 27,812| 1,885,618| 19,805| +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | | 97.55%| 0.97%| 1.47%| 100%| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | 8| 1,867,319| 18,299| -| 1,885,618| 19,805| +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | | 99.03%| 0.97%| 0.00%| 100%| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | 9| 1,458,643| 28,464| 418,316| 1,905,423| -| +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | | 76.55%| 1.49%| 21.95%| 100%| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+



A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.



