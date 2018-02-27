This message contains important information regarding the Genium INET upgrade on April 21st, 2018 to version 5.0.0205 which includes new mandatory functionalities and enhancements going live April 23th. The following changes have been made to the previously announced release scope.



Updates to Product Identifier in OMnet for Equity Derivatives and Commodities



The previously announced Product Identifier in OMnet for Equity Derivatives and Commodities has been postponed. New release date to be communicated.



Updates to OMnet Message Reference



A new field aggregated_public_info_c has replaced filler_1_s in structure cl_trade_regdata for the VIMed OMnet messages/queries: BD6, CQ10, CQ11. The new field relates to the Extended Deferrals for Fixed Income Cash instruments announced for this release.



This is technically a non-mandatory change and recompilation is only required if the information is to be used. The updated OMnet Message Reference and header file are available on the Genium INET 5.0.0205 webpage.



Update to FIX Specification



A new FIX tag, 2751, is added to QuoteStatusReport. The new FIX tag relates to the Directed Requests for Quotes for Danish Electrobrokers functionality announced for this release. More information can be found in the updated FIX specification on the enhancement webpage.



Visit the Genium INET 5.0.0205 website for further information of the release and the final technical specifications. http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/technicalinformation/geniuminet/enhancemen ts/genium-inet-5.0.0205



For questions or comments, please contact:



Technical Support technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6750



Charlie Holmgren charlie.holmgren@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6944



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=665997