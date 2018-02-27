As Energy Storage Europe approaches, pv magazine counts down the highest-ranked energy storage highlights, selected by our independent jury, that visitors to the exhibition can lay their eyes on. In fourth-place was Fraunhofer ISE's Cell-Booster and the power electronics for the project "Netefficient", a technology planned for higher efficiencies, while reducing construction volumes.pv magazine has evaluated and assessed a range of energy storage innovations and applications for the upcoming Energy Storage Europe in Düsseldorf (March 13-15). Our highlights ranking awards the top 10, based on ...

