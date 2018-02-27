The Chilean National Energy Commission will become the country's first public entity to adopt such technology, which it will begin to use in March.The executive secretary of the National Energy Commission of Chile, Andrés Romero announced that the regulatory entity will begin to use the Blockchain technology starting from March, through the Open Energy platform (Energía Abierta) to certify the quality and certainty of the open data of the national energy sector. In doing so, It will become the country's first public entity to make use of Blockchain. Among the information that the CNE will begin ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...